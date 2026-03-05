Reds Trade Creates Opportunity for Rising Prospect to Crack Top 30

The Reds traded their 19th-ranked prospect, Tyler Callihan, to the Pittsburgh Pirates for right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas on Wednesday evening.

Following the trade, Hansel Jimenez entered MLB Pipeline’s top-30 prospects list for the Reds.

Jiminez is a 19-year-old infielder who played in 35 games for the DSL Reds in 2025. He slashed .269/.374/.445 with 11 extra-base hits and 12 stolen bases.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

"A right-handed hitter, Jimenez shows excellent athleticism in the box and a feel for extra-base pop, although it’s not appeared consistently during game action," MLB Pipeline wrote. "There’s some length to his swing and he’ll need to become more selective after running a 25.9 percent strikeout rate (with just a 9.5 percent walk rate) during his extended look in the DSL. But when he squares the ball up, it can really jump off his bat. He posted a 29.2 percent line-drive rate in 2025, which ranked him fourth among all Reds Minor Leaguers with at least 100 plate appearances. As can often be the case at the lower levels, he’s a pull-side fiend with a 58.5 percent rate for his balls in play last year."

Jiminez will likely spend the 2026 season stateside with in the Arizona Complex League.

You can see MLB Pipeline's full list of Reds' top prospects here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast