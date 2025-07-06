Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 5, 2025
Seven Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Saturday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (37-49) Won 3-1
- Connor Joe went 0-4.
- Francisco Urbaez went 1-3 with a walk.
- Ryan Vilade went 0-4 with a walk.
- Blake Dunn went 0-0 with a walk.
- Luis Mey gave up one hit and struck out a batter in two scoreless innings.
Chattanooga Lookouts (42-34) Lost 7-0
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-4.
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-4.
- Sal Stewart went 0-2 with two walks.
- Cam Collier went 904.
- Jay Allen II went 0-3.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-3.
- Austin Hendrick went 0-3.
Dayton Dragons (26-53) Lost 9-1
- Carlos Jorge went 0-2 with two walks.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-3.
- Anthony Stephan went 0-4.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-3.
- Adam Serwinowski gave up seven runs on 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out six.
Daytona Tortugas (37-42) Won 2-0
- Ryan McCrystal went 3-4.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-4.
- Drew Davies went 1-4.
- Sammy Stafura went 0-3 with a stolen base.
- Esmith Pineda went 0-1.
- Ovis Portes gave up one hit in four scoreless innings. He walked a batter and struck out three.
ACL Reds (18-29) Lost 6-5
- Sheng-En Lin went 0-2 with three walks.
- Tyson Lewis went 1-4 with a walk.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 0-4.
- Buck Farmer gave up one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out three.
DSL Reds (12-13) Lost 1-0
- Jirvin Morillo went 0-3.
- Naibel Mariano went 0-3.
- Pablo Nunez went 0-1 with two walks.
- Adolfo Sanchez went 1-2 with a walk and three stolen bases.
DSL Rojos (11-13) Lost 12-8
- Wanderly De La Cruz went 0-1.
- Liberts Aponte went 2-4.
- Angel Salio went 2-4 with a triple and a walk.
