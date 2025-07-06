Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 5, 2025

Buck Farmer tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 23, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Buck Farmer (46) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Buck Farmer (46) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Seven Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Saturday. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (37-49) Won 3-1

  • Connor Joe went 0-4.
  • Francisco Urbaez went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Ryan Vilade went 0-4 with a walk.
  • Blake Dunn went 0-0 with a walk.
  • Luis Mey gave up one hit and struck out a batter in two scoreless innings.

Chattanooga Lookouts (42-34) Lost 7-0

  • Hector Rodriguez went 0-4.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 1-4.
  • Sal Stewart went 0-2 with two walks.
  • Cam Collier went 904.
  • Jay Allen II went 0-3.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 0-3.
  • Austin Hendrick went 0-3.

Dayton Dragons (26-53) Lost 9-1

  • Carlos Jorge went 0-2 with two walks.
  • Leo Balcazar went 0-3.
  • Anthony Stephan went 0-4.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-3.
  • Adam Serwinowski gave up seven runs on 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Daytona Tortugas (37-42) Won 2-0

  • Ryan McCrystal went 3-4.
  • Alfredo Duno went 1-4.
  • Drew Davies went 1-4.
  • Sammy Stafura went 0-3 with a stolen base.
  • Esmith Pineda went 0-1.
  • Ovis Portes gave up one hit in four scoreless innings. He walked a batter and struck out three.

ACL Reds (18-29) Lost 6-5

  • Sheng-En Lin went 0-2 with three walks.
  • Tyson Lewis went 1-4 with a walk.
  • Alfredo Alcantara went 0-4.
  • Buck Farmer gave up one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out three.

DSL Reds (12-13) Lost 1-0

  • Jirvin Morillo went 0-3.
  • Naibel Mariano went 0-3.
  • Pablo Nunez went 0-1 with two walks.
  • Adolfo Sanchez went 1-2 with a walk and three stolen bases.

DSL Rojos (11-13) Lost 12-8

  • Wanderly De La Cruz went 0-1.
  • Liberts Aponte went 2-4.
  • Angel Salio went 2-4 with a triple and a walk.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Minors