Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from June 10, 2025
Seven Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Tuesday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (27-36) Won 8-5
- Blake Dunn went 1-5.
- Jeimer Candelario went 1-5.
- Rece Hinds went 0-5.
- Jacob Hurtubise went 3-3 with three doubles.
- Zach Maxwell walked a batter and struck out a batter in a scoreless inning. He has had 11 straight scoreless appearances.
- Luis Mey walked a batter and surrendered a hit, but didn't allow a run and struck out a batter in one scoreless inning.
Chattanooga Lookouts (29-25) Won 10-9
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-5.
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-4.
- Sal Stewart went 2-4 with a double.
- Jay Allen II went 3-4 with a triple and a stolen base.
- Austin Hendrick went 2-4 with a double.
Dayton Dragons (18-40) Lost 3-2
- Carlos Jorge went 1-4.
- Leo Balcazar went 2-4.
- Cam Collier went 0-4.
- John Michael Faile went 1-4.
- Anthony Stephan went 0-3.
Daytona Tortugas (25-33) Lost 2-1
- Kyle Henley went 1-4.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-4 with a triple.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-1 with three walks.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-4.
- Kenya Huggins gave up one run on one hit over four innings. He walked three and struck out two.
ACL Reds (13-16) Lost 7-6
- Tyson Lewis went 2-5.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-4.
- Drew Davies went 1-5 with a double.
DSL Reds (4-3) Won 6-3
- Adolfo Sanchez went 1-2 with a walk and a double.
DSL Rojos (4-3) Won 13-4
Liberts Aponte went 1-4 with a stolen base.
