Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from June 15, 2025
Four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Sunday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (29-40) Lost 3-0
- Blake Dunn went 1-4.
- Jeimer Candelario went 1-3 with a walk.
- Rece Hinds went 0-4.
- Jack Rogers went 0-3.
- Hunter Parks struck out a batter and walked a batter in his scoreless inning of work.
- Zach Maxwell struck out a batter in a scoreless inning.
Chattanooga Lookouts (31-28) Lost 14-8
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-4 with a walk.
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-5 with a double.
- Sal Stewart went 0-4 with a walk.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-4 with a walk.
- Jay Allen II went 0-4 with a stolen base.
- Arij Fransen walked a batter in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
Dayton Dragons (20-43) Won 4-1
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-4 with a walk.
- Cam Collier went 1-5 with a double.
- Leo Balcazar went 2-3 with a walk.
- Carlos Jorge went 1-4.
- Peyton Stovall went 1-3 with a walk.
- Anthony Stephan went 0-4.
Daytona Tortugas (27-36) Lost 7-5
- Sammy Stafura went 1-4 with a walk and a triple. Stafura has a 12-game hit streak.
- Kyle Henley went 1-5.
- Alfredo Duno went 2-5. He has been on base in 19 straight games.
- Esmith Pineda went 1-4 with a double. Kenya Huggins gave up four runs on five hits over three innings. He walked two and struck out three.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast