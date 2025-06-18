Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from June 17, 2025

Cam Collier made his Double-A debut today.

Cincinnati Reds infielder Cam Collier (80) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds infielder Cam Collier (80) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Seven Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Tuesday. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (29-41) Lost 4-3

Blake Dunn went 0-3 with a walk.
Rece Hinds went 2-4.
Jeimer Candelario went 1-4 with a double and a walk.
Connor Phillips gave up one run on a hit and a walk in 1 1/3 innings.
Sam Moll struck out a batter in his scoreless inning.
Lenny Torres Jr did not give up a run on two hits and a walk in one scoreless inning. He struck out a batter.

Chattanooga Lookouts (32-28) Won 10-3

Hector Rodriguez went 1-5 with a walk.
Edwin Arroyo went 1-5.
Sal Stewart went 2-4 with a walk.
Cam Collier went 2-5.
Jay Allen II went 0-4 with a walk.
Ethan O’Donnell went 1-4 with a walk.
Jose Franco gave up one run on two hits over six innings. He walked a batter and struck out seven.

Dayton Dragons (21-43) Won 6-4

Anthony Stephan went 0-3.
Yerlin Confidan went 0-3 with a walk.
Leo Balcazar went 2-3 with a home run and a walk.
Carlos Jorge went 1-4.
John Michael Faile went 1-3 with a home run.
Adam Serwinowski gave up one run on three hits over five innings. He walked a batter and struck out three.

Daytona Tortugas (27-37) Lost 5-3

Sammy Stafura went 1-5.
Kyle Henley went 1-4.
Alfredo Duno went 0-2 with two walks.
Carlos Sanchez went 2-4 with two stolen bases.

ACL Reds (15-19) Won 3-2

Tyson Lewis went 2-4
Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-2 with a walk.
Hunter Hollan struck out five in two scoreless innings in his rehab appearance.

DSL Reds (6-5) Lost 7-6

Naibel Mariano went 2-4 with a double.
Adolfo Sanchez went 2-4 with a home run.

DSL Rojos (6-5) Lost 6-2

Liberts Aponte did not play.

Published
