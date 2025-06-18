Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from June 17, 2025
Seven Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Tuesday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (29-41) Lost 4-3
Blake Dunn went 0-3 with a walk.
Rece Hinds went 2-4.
Jeimer Candelario went 1-4 with a double and a walk.
Connor Phillips gave up one run on a hit and a walk in 1 1/3 innings.
Sam Moll struck out a batter in his scoreless inning.
Lenny Torres Jr did not give up a run on two hits and a walk in one scoreless inning. He struck out a batter.
Chattanooga Lookouts (32-28) Won 10-3
Hector Rodriguez went 1-5 with a walk.
Edwin Arroyo went 1-5.
Sal Stewart went 2-4 with a walk.
Cam Collier went 2-5.
Jay Allen II went 0-4 with a walk.
Ethan O’Donnell went 1-4 with a walk.
Jose Franco gave up one run on two hits over six innings. He walked a batter and struck out seven.
Dayton Dragons (21-43) Won 6-4
Anthony Stephan went 0-3.
Yerlin Confidan went 0-3 with a walk.
Leo Balcazar went 2-3 with a home run and a walk.
Carlos Jorge went 1-4.
John Michael Faile went 1-3 with a home run.
Adam Serwinowski gave up one run on three hits over five innings. He walked a batter and struck out three.
Daytona Tortugas (27-37) Lost 5-3
Sammy Stafura went 1-5.
Kyle Henley went 1-4.
Alfredo Duno went 0-2 with two walks.
Carlos Sanchez went 2-4 with two stolen bases.
ACL Reds (15-19) Won 3-2
Tyson Lewis went 2-4
Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-2 with a walk.
Hunter Hollan struck out five in two scoreless innings in his rehab appearance.
DSL Reds (6-5) Lost 7-6
Naibel Mariano went 2-4 with a double.
Adolfo Sanchez went 2-4 with a home run.
DSL Rojos (6-5) Lost 6-2
Liberts Aponte did not play.
