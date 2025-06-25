Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from June 24, 2025
Seven Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Tuesday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (32-44) Lost 6-1
- Blake Dunn went 1-4.
- Ryan Vilade went 1-4.
- Ivan Johnson went 1-3 with his sixth home run of the season.
- Yosver Zulueta walked a batter and struck out three over two scoreless innings.
Chattanooga Lookouts (38-29) Lost 9-8
- Austin Hays went 1-4 with a walk.
- Sal Stewart went 2-5.
- Cam Collier went 0-1 with four walks.
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-3.
- Jay Allen II went 1-4 with his second home run of the season.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-5 with a stolen base.
Dayton Dragons (23-46) Won 13-6
- Carlos Jorge went 2-5 with a double, triple, and stolen base.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-5.
- Yerlin Confidan went 4-5 with two walks.
- Carlos Sanchez went 2-5.
- Adam Serwinowski gave up two runs on four hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out two.
Daytona Tortugas (32-38) Won 6-3
- Cole Schoenwetter did not give up a run on just one hit in 3 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out four.
- Ovis Portes gave up just one hit over four scoreless innings. He walked a batter and struck out six.
- Sammy Stafura went 2-4.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-2 with a walk.
- Kyle Henley went 0-3 with his 36th stolen base of the season.
- Drew Davies went 1-4 with a home run.
ACL Reds (16-23) Lost 7-1
- Sheng-En Lin went 0-2 with a walk.
- Tyson Lewis went 1-3.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-3 with a triple.
DSL Rojos (7-9) Lost 9-0
Liberts Aponte did not play.
DSL Reds (8-8) Lost 3-1
- Adolfo Sanchez went 1-3.
- Nabiel Mariano went 0-3.
