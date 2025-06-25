Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from June 24, 2025

Sammy Stafura has an 18-game hitting streak.

Seven Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Tuesday. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (32-44) Lost 6-1

  • Blake Dunn went 1-4.
  • Ryan Vilade went 1-4.
  • Ivan Johnson went 1-3 with his sixth home run of the season.
  • Yosver Zulueta walked a batter and struck out three over two scoreless innings.

Chattanooga Lookouts (38-29) Lost 9-8

  • Austin Hays went 1-4 with a walk.
  • Sal Stewart went 2-5.
  • Cam Collier went 0-1 with four walks.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 0-3.
  • Jay Allen II went 1-4 with his second home run of the season.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 1-5 with a stolen base.

Dayton Dragons (23-46) Won 13-6

  • Carlos Jorge went 2-5 with a double, triple, and stolen base.
  • Leo Balcazar went 1-5.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 4-5 with two walks.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 2-5.
  • Adam Serwinowski gave up two runs on four hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Daytona Tortugas (32-38) Won 6-3

  • Cole Schoenwetter did not give up a run on just one hit in 3 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out four.
  • Ovis Portes gave up just one hit over four scoreless innings. He walked a batter and struck out six.
  • Sammy Stafura went 2-4.
  • Alfredo Duno went 0-2 with a walk.
  • Kyle Henley went 0-3 with his 36th stolen base of the season.
  • Drew Davies went 1-4 with a home run.

ACL Reds (16-23) Lost 7-1

  • Sheng-En Lin went 0-2 with a walk.
  • Tyson Lewis went 1-3.
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-3 with a triple.

DSL Rojos (7-9) Lost 9-0

Liberts Aponte did not play.

DSL Reds (8-8) Lost 3-1

  • Adolfo Sanchez went 1-3.
  • Nabiel Mariano went 0-3.

