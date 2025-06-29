Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from June 28, 2025
Six Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Saturday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (34-46) Lost 5-4 and Won 7-3
- Ivan Johnson went 1-4 with his seventh home run of the season and three walks.
- Blake Dunn went 2-6 with his first home run of the season and a double.
- Jose Franco made his Triple-A debut and gave up two earned runs on six hits in six innings. He walked a batter and struck out two.
- Joe La Sorsa struck out two in a scoreless inning.
- Sam Moll gave up two unearned runs on one hit in 2/3 of an inning. He struck out a batter.
- Zach Maxwell gave up two runs in just 1/3 of an inning.
Dayton Dragons (25-48) Lost 4-3
- Carlos Jorge went 3-4 with his fifth home run of the season.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-1.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-4 with a double.
- Anthony Stephan went 0-3 with a walk.
Daytona Tortugas (34-40) Won 10-6
- Sammy Stafura went 0-3 with a walk.
- Esmith Pineda went 3-5 with a double.
- Drew Davies went 2-4 with a walk.
ACL Reds (17-26) Lost 9-7
- Sheng-En Lin went 0-0 with a walk.
- Tyson Lewis went 2-4 with his fourth home run of the season.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 2-4.
- Stharlin Torres did not give up a hit or a run over four innings. He walked a batter and struck out six.
DSL Reds (9-10) Lost 5-4
- Nabiel Mariano went 1-3 with a double.
DSL Rojos (9-10) Won 8-1
- Wanderly De La Cruz went 1-2 with a double and three walks.
- Liberts Aponte went 1-4 with a walk.
- Emmanuel Talavera gave up one run on two hits over four innings. He walked three and struck out seven.
