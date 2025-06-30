Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from June 29, 2025

Brian Van Belle was lights out on Sunday for Triple-A Louisville.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Brian Van Belle (77) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Sunday. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (35-46) Won 8-3

  • Blake Dunn went 2-3 with a double and a walk.
  • Brian Van Belle did not give up a run on two hits over six innings. He walked a batter and struck out seven.
  • Yosver Zulueta gave up three runs on three hits in two innings. He walked a batter and struck out three.
  • Zach Maxwell gave up one hit and a walk in his scoreless inning, He struck out two.

Chattanooga Lookouts (39-32) Won 4-1 and Lost 10-5

  • Noelvi Marte went 3-7 with a walk and a triple.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 0-5 with a walk.
  • Sal Stewart went 3-7 with his ninth home run of the season.
  • Cam Collier went 1-5 with a double.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 3-6 with a walk.
  • Jay Allen II went 0-1 with a walk.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 0-2.
  • Austin Hendrick went 1-4.

Dayton Dragons (25-49) Lost 6-1

  • Anthony Stephan went 0-4.
  • Leo Balcazar went 1-4 with a double.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 1-4.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 0-3.
  • Adam Serwinowski pitched five scoreless innings. He gave up three hits, walked three, and struck out six.

Daytona Tortugas (35-40) Won 10-3

  • Sammy Stafura went 1-4 with a triple and a walk.
  • Esmith Pineda went 2-3 with a double and a walk.
  • Drew Davies went 0-2 with two walks.
  • Ovis Portes pitched three scoreless innings. He did not give up a hit, walked three, and struck out a batter.
  • Cole Schoenwetter pitched three scoreless innings. He did not give up a hit, walked two, and struck out a batter.

