Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from June 29, 2025
Four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Sunday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (35-46) Won 8-3
- Blake Dunn went 2-3 with a double and a walk.
- Brian Van Belle did not give up a run on two hits over six innings. He walked a batter and struck out seven.
- Yosver Zulueta gave up three runs on three hits in two innings. He walked a batter and struck out three.
- Zach Maxwell gave up one hit and a walk in his scoreless inning, He struck out two.
Chattanooga Lookouts (39-32) Won 4-1 and Lost 10-5
- Noelvi Marte went 3-7 with a walk and a triple.
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-5 with a walk.
- Sal Stewart went 3-7 with his ninth home run of the season.
- Cam Collier went 1-5 with a double.
- Edwin Arroyo went 3-6 with a walk.
- Jay Allen II went 0-1 with a walk.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-2.
- Austin Hendrick went 1-4.
Dayton Dragons (25-49) Lost 6-1
- Anthony Stephan went 0-4.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-4 with a double.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-3.
- Adam Serwinowski pitched five scoreless innings. He gave up three hits, walked three, and struck out six.
Daytona Tortugas (35-40) Won 10-3
- Sammy Stafura went 1-4 with a triple and a walk.
- Esmith Pineda went 2-3 with a double and a walk.
- Drew Davies went 0-2 with two walks.
- Ovis Portes pitched three scoreless innings. He did not give up a hit, walked three, and struck out a batter.
- Cole Schoenwetter pitched three scoreless innings. He did not give up a hit, walked two, and struck out a batter.
