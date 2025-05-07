Cincinnati Reds Minor League Update: Chase Petty Throws Six Scoreless, Rece Hinds Homers Again
The ACL Reds started their season this week so all five Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Tuesday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (17-16) Won 9-1
- Ivan Johnson went 1-5 with a grand slam, his fourth home run of the season.
- Will Benson went 0-3 with a walk.
- Rece Hinds went 2-4 with a double and his eighth home run of the season.
- Chase Petty did not allow a hit or a run in six scoreless innings. He walked three and struck out eight.
- Joe La Sorsa pitched a scoreless inning in relief. He struck out one.
- Lenny Torres Jr. gave up a run on one hit in his inning in relief.
- Alexis Diaz gave up one hit in his scoreless inning in relief.
Chattanooga Lookouts (14-13) Lost 6-3
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-4 with a walk.
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-5.
- Sal Stewart went 2-4 with a double and a walk.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-4 with a walk.
- Jau Allen II went 2-3 with a walk.
- Dominic Pitelli went 1-3 with a walk.
- Jose Franco gave up six runs on seven hit in three innings. He walked a batter and struck out two.
- Andrew Moore tossed two scoreless innings. He walked a batter and struck out two.
Dayton Dragons (9-19) Lost 3-2
- Carlos Jorge went 0-3 with two walks.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-4.
- John Michael Faile went 1-4 with his fourth home run of the season.
- Anthony Stephan went 0-3 with a walk.
- Nestor Lorant gave up three runs on six hits in four innings. He walked a batter and struck out four.
Daytona Tortugas (13-15) Won 10-7
- Sammy Stafura went 2-5 with a double.
- Kyle Henley went 3-5 with two stolen bases.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-5 with a stolen base.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-4 with a walk.
- Kenya Huggins gave up three runs on two hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out five.
ACL Reds (0-2) Lost 3-2
- Rhett Lowder gave up two runs on four hits in three innings. He didn't walk a batter and struck out five.
You can watch highlights below:
