Cincinnati Reds Minor League Update: Luke Hayden and Chase Burns Shine on the Mound
All five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Thursday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (18-17) Lost 6-1
- Ivan Johnson went 1-4 with a double.
- Will Benson went 2-4 with a double.
- Albert Abreu gave up two runs on two hits in one inning.
- Alexis Diaz walked a batter, but did not allow a hit in his scoreless inning of work. He struck out two.
Chattanooga Lookouts (16-13) Won 7-4
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-3 with two walks.
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-3 with a triple, a stolen base, and a walk.
- Sal Stewart went 0-4.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-4.
- Dominic Pitelli went 3-4 with his first home run of the season.
- Chase Burns gave up one earned run on four hits in five innings. He walked a batter and struck out eight.
Dayton Dragons (10-10) Won 3-2
- Carlos Jorge went 0-5.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-2 with two walks.
- John Michael Faile went 1-4 with his fifth home run of the season.
- Luke Hayden gave up one run on two hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out six.
- Connor Phillips gave up a run on one hit in one inning of work. He walked a batter and struck out a batter.
Daytona Tortugas (13-17) Lost 6-3
- Kyle Henley went 1-3 with his 16th stolen base of the season.
- Carlos Sanchez went 2-4 with a double.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-3 with a walk.
- Cole Schoenwetter gave up four runs (one earned) on one hit in two innings. He walked four and struck out a batter.
ACL Reds (2-2) Won 3-2
- Sheng-En Lin went 0-3.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-4 with a home run.
