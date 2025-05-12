Cincinnati Reds Minor League Update: Rhett Lowder Makes Rehab Start, Alfredo Duno Hits Walk-Off Home Run
Four of the five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Sunday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (19-19) Won 4-3
- Jacob Hurtubise went 0-3 with a walk.
- Blake Dunn went 0-5.
- Ivan Johnson went 0-3 with a walk.
- Connor Phillips gave up three runs on two hits in 1/3 of an inning. He walked two.
- Lenny Torres Jr. struck out one in 2/3 of an inning.
- Sam Moll surrendered two hits and struck out one in a scoreless inning.
- Ian Gibaut struck out two in a scoreless inning.
- Alexis Diaz struck out the side in a scoreless inning.
Chattanooga Lookouts (16-16) Lost 5-1 and Lost 9-2
- Dominic Pitelli went 0-7.
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-6.
- Sal Stewart went 2-7.
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-3 with three walks.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-3.
- Jose Franco gave up two runs on five hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out four.
- Hunter Parks gave up three runs on four hits. He struck out two.
Dayton Dragons (11-22) Lost 7-2
- Carlos Jorge went 1-4.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-2 with two walks.
- John Michael Faile went 0-4.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-3 with a walk.
- Rhett Lowder gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits. He walked a batter and struck out five.
Daytona Tortugas (15-18) Won 2-1
- Sammy Stafura went 0-4.
- Kyle Henley went 1-4.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-4.
- Alfredo Duno went 2-4 with a double and a walk-off home run, his fourth of the season.
- Kenya Huggins gave up one hit in four scoreless innings. He walked two and struck out four.
