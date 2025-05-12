Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Update: Rhett Lowder Makes Rehab Start, Alfredo Duno Hits Walk-Off Home Run

It was Lowder's second rehab start of the season.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 10, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Sep 10, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Four of the five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Sunday.

Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (19-19) Won 4-3

  • Jacob Hurtubise went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Blake Dunn went 0-5.
  • Ivan Johnson went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Connor Phillips gave up three runs on two hits in 1/3 of an inning. He walked two.
  • Lenny Torres Jr. struck out one in 2/3 of an inning.
  • Sam Moll surrendered two hits and struck out one in a scoreless inning.
  • Ian Gibaut struck out two in a scoreless inning.
  • Alexis Diaz struck out the side in a scoreless inning.

Chattanooga Lookouts (16-16) Lost 5-1 and Lost 9-2

  • Dominic Pitelli went 0-7.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 2-6.
  • Sal Stewart went 2-7.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 0-3 with three walks.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 0-3.
  • Jose Franco gave up two runs on five hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out four.
  • Hunter Parks gave up three runs on four hits. He struck out two.

Dayton Dragons (11-22) Lost 7-2

  • Carlos Jorge went 1-4.
  • Leo Balcazar went 0-2 with two walks.
  • John Michael Faile went 0-4.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Rhett Lowder gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits. He walked a batter and struck out five.

Daytona Tortugas (15-18) Won 2-1

  • Sammy Stafura went 0-4.
  • Kyle Henley went 1-4.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 0-4.
  • Alfredo Duno went 2-4 with a double and a walk-off home run, his fourth of the season.
  • Kenya Huggins gave up one hit in four scoreless innings. He walked two and struck out four.

