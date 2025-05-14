Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Update: Sam Moll Continues to Struggle in Minor League Rehab

Another tough outing for Sam Moll.

Apr 6, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sam Moll (50) reacts after giving up a 3-run home run to Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
All five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Tuesday night.

Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (19-20) Lost 3-1

  • Jacob Hurtubise went 0-4.
  • Blake Dunn went 1-4 with a walk and a stolen base.
  • Ivan Johnson went 1-5 with a stolen base.
  • Joe La Sorsa gave up a hit in a scoreless inning.
  • Sam Moll gave up two runs on two hits in 2/3 of an inning.

Chattanooga Lookouts (16-16) Won 4-1

  • Hector Rodriguez went 0-4.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 2-3 with a walk and a triple.
  • Sal Stewart went 1-4.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 0-2 with a walk.
  • Jay Allen II went 1-4.
  • Dominic Pitelli went 1-4.

Dayton Dragons (12-22) Won 11-9

  • Leo Balcazar went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 1-5 with a walk and a triple.
  • John Michael Faile went 1-6.
  • Carlos Jorge went 2-5 with his second home run of the season.
  • Jose Montero gave up two runs on three hits over five innings. He walked a batter and struck out three.

Daytona Tortugas (16-18) Won 11-9

  • Sammy Stafura went 2-5 with a double.
  • Kyle Henley went 1-4 with his 17th stolen base of the season.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-4.
  • Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with a double and a walk.

ACL Reds (4-4) Won 15-3

  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 3-4 with a walk.
  • Drew Davies went 2-4 with a walk.

