Cincinnati Reds Minor League Update: Sam Moll Continues to Struggle in Minor League Rehab
All five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Tuesday night.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (19-20) Lost 3-1
- Jacob Hurtubise went 0-4.
- Blake Dunn went 1-4 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Ivan Johnson went 1-5 with a stolen base.
- Joe La Sorsa gave up a hit in a scoreless inning.
- Sam Moll gave up two runs on two hits in 2/3 of an inning.
Chattanooga Lookouts (16-16) Won 4-1
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-4.
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-3 with a walk and a triple.
- Sal Stewart went 1-4.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-2 with a walk.
- Jay Allen II went 1-4.
- Dominic Pitelli went 1-4.
Dayton Dragons (12-22) Won 11-9
- Leo Balcazar went 0-3 with a walk.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-5 with a walk and a triple.
- John Michael Faile went 1-6.
- Carlos Jorge went 2-5 with his second home run of the season.
- Jose Montero gave up two runs on three hits over five innings. He walked a batter and struck out three.
Daytona Tortugas (16-18) Won 11-9
- Sammy Stafura went 2-5 with a double.
- Kyle Henley went 1-4 with his 17th stolen base of the season.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with a double and a walk.
ACL Reds (4-4) Won 15-3
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 3-4 with a walk.
- Drew Davies went 2-4 with a walk.
