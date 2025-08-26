Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Week in Review

Updated standings for the week ending August 24th.

Ricky Logan

Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine s (28) helmet and mask rest in the dirt in the seventh of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine s (28) helmet and mask rest in the dirt in the seventh of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Mlb Pittsburgh Pirates At Cincinnati Reds Sept 14 7830 / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Notes

  • Alfredo Duno was awarded the Florida State League Player of the Week.
  • Carter Graham was awarded the Midwest League Player of the Week.
  • Dayton Dragons have won seven games in a row.

International League West (Triple-A) Second Half Standings

  1. Toledo Mud Hens (32-19) 4GB
  2. Indianapolis Indians (31-20) 5GB
  3. Memphis Redbirds (25-26) 11GB
  4. Gwinnett Stripers (24-26) 11.5GB
  5. Nashville Sounds (24-27) 12GB
  6. Louisville Bats (22-38) 13 GB
  7. Omaha Storm Chasers (23-28) 13GB
  8. Iowa Cubs (22-29) 14GB
  9. St. Paul Saints (22-29) 14GB
  10. Columbus Clippers (18-31) 17GB

International League East (Triple-A) Second Half Standings

  1. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (36-15)
  2. Syracuse Mets (33-18) 3GB
  3. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (28-22) *Clinched First Half* 7.5GB
  4. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (27-24) 9GB
  5. Durham Bulls (25-23) 9.5GB
  6. Norfolk Tides (25-24) 10GB
  7. Worcester Red Sox (23-28) 13GB
  8. Charlotte Knights (21-29) 14.5GB
  9. Rochester Red Wings (21-30) 15GB
  10. Buffalo Bison (19-30) 16GB

Southern League North (Double-A) Second Half Standings

  1. Birmingham Barons (35-16)
  2. Chattanooga Lookouts *Clinched First Half* 10GB
  3. Knoxville Smokies (24-26) 10.5GB
  4. Rocket City Trash Pandas16-35) 19GB

Southern League South (Double-A) Second Half Standings

  1. Montgomery Biscuits (27-24)
  2. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (26-24) 0.5GB
  3. Columbus Clingstones 26-25) 1GB
  4. Biloxi Shuckers (24-27) *Clinched Fist Half* 3GB

Midwest League East (High-A) Second Half Standings

  1. West Michigan Whitecaps (40-14) *Clinched First Half*
  2. Lake County Captains (33-21) 7GB *Lead Second Half*
  3. Great Lakes Loons (32-21) 7.5GB
  4. Fort Wayne Tin Caps (24-30) 16GB
  5. Lansing Lugnuts (22-32) 18GB
  6. Dayton Dragons (20-31) 18.5GB

Midwest League West (High-A) Second Half Standings

  1. Beloit Sky Carp (30-23)
  2. South Bend Cubs (30-23)
  3. Quad Cities River Bandits (27-27) 3.5GB
  4. Cedar Rapids Kernels (26-28) *Clinched First Half* 4.5GB

Florida State League East (Low-A) Second Half Standings

  1. St.Lucie Mets (37-17) *Clinched First Half*
  2. Daytona Tortugas (28-25) 8.5GB *Lead Second Half*
  3. Panama Beach Cardinals (25-28) 11.5GB
  4. Jupiter Hammerheads (24-29) 12.5GB

Florida State League West (Low-A) Second Half Standings

  1. Lakeland Flying Tigers (31-21) *Clinched First Half*
  2. Clearwater Threshers (29-22) 1.5GB *Lead Second Half*
  3. Bradenton Marauders (26-27) 5.5GB
  4. Dunedin Blue Jays (22-29) 8.5GB
  5. Tampa Tarpons (20-31) 10.5GB
  6. Fort Meyers Mighty Mussels (19-32) 11.5GB

Ricky Logan
