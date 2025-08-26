Cincinnati Reds Minor League Week in Review
Notes
- Alfredo Duno was awarded the Florida State League Player of the Week.
- Carter Graham was awarded the Midwest League Player of the Week.
- Dayton Dragons have won seven games in a row.
International League West (Triple-A) Second Half Standings
- Toledo Mud Hens (32-19) 4GB
- Indianapolis Indians (31-20) 5GB
- Memphis Redbirds (25-26) 11GB
- Gwinnett Stripers (24-26) 11.5GB
- Nashville Sounds (24-27) 12GB
- Louisville Bats (22-38) 13 GB
- Omaha Storm Chasers (23-28) 13GB
- Iowa Cubs (22-29) 14GB
- St. Paul Saints (22-29) 14GB
- Columbus Clippers (18-31) 17GB
International League East (Triple-A) Second Half Standings
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (36-15)
- Syracuse Mets (33-18) 3GB
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (28-22) *Clinched First Half* 7.5GB
- Lehigh Valley IronPigs (27-24) 9GB
- Durham Bulls (25-23) 9.5GB
- Norfolk Tides (25-24) 10GB
- Worcester Red Sox (23-28) 13GB
- Charlotte Knights (21-29) 14.5GB
- Rochester Red Wings (21-30) 15GB
- Buffalo Bison (19-30) 16GB
Southern League North (Double-A) Second Half Standings
- Birmingham Barons (35-16)
- Chattanooga Lookouts *Clinched First Half* 10GB
- Knoxville Smokies (24-26) 10.5GB
- Rocket City Trash Pandas16-35) 19GB
Southern League South (Double-A) Second Half Standings
- Montgomery Biscuits (27-24)
- Pensacola Blue Wahoos (26-24) 0.5GB
- Columbus Clingstones 26-25) 1GB
- Biloxi Shuckers (24-27) *Clinched Fist Half* 3GB
Midwest League East (High-A) Second Half Standings
- West Michigan Whitecaps (40-14) *Clinched First Half*
- Lake County Captains (33-21) 7GB *Lead Second Half*
- Great Lakes Loons (32-21) 7.5GB
- Fort Wayne Tin Caps (24-30) 16GB
- Lansing Lugnuts (22-32) 18GB
- Dayton Dragons (20-31) 18.5GB
Midwest League West (High-A) Second Half Standings
- Beloit Sky Carp (30-23)
- South Bend Cubs (30-23)
- Quad Cities River Bandits (27-27) 3.5GB
- Cedar Rapids Kernels (26-28) *Clinched First Half* 4.5GB
Florida State League East (Low-A) Second Half Standings
- St.Lucie Mets (37-17) *Clinched First Half*
- Daytona Tortugas (28-25) 8.5GB *Lead Second Half*
- Panama Beach Cardinals (25-28) 11.5GB
- Jupiter Hammerheads (24-29) 12.5GB
Florida State League West (Low-A) Second Half Standings
- Lakeland Flying Tigers (31-21) *Clinched First Half*
- Clearwater Threshers (29-22) 1.5GB *Lead Second Half*
- Bradenton Marauders (26-27) 5.5GB
- Dunedin Blue Jays (22-29) 8.5GB
- Tampa Tarpons (20-31) 10.5GB
- Fort Meyers Mighty Mussels (19-32) 11.5GB
