Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Makes Season Debut with ACL Reds

Collier has missed the entire season due to a thumb injury.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 23, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds minor league player Cam Collier serves as a baserunner during rundown drills during spring training workouts at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds minor league player Cam Collier serves as a baserunner during rundown drills during spring training workouts at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images / Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds fourth-ranked prospect Cam Collier made his season debut on Monday with the ACL Reds.

He went 0-2 with a strikeout.

The 20-year-old suffered a torn UCL in his left thumb in spring training which required surgery.

Collier played in 119 games for the High-A Dayton Dragons and slugged .248/.355/.443 with 42 extra-base hits and was recognized as the 2024 Reds Minor League Position Player of the Year.

"Winning it, especially after having the year I had before where I was struggling, being able to bounce back this year and have the success I did, it was really a blessing," Collier told MLB.com."To see that hard work pay off after that struggle, it was amazing."

Once Collier's rehab is complete, he will most likely start his minor league season with High-A Dayton or Double-A Chattanooga.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Minors