Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Makes Season Debut with ACL Reds
Cincinnati Reds fourth-ranked prospect Cam Collier made his season debut on Monday with the ACL Reds.
He went 0-2 with a strikeout.
The 20-year-old suffered a torn UCL in his left thumb in spring training which required surgery.
Collier played in 119 games for the High-A Dayton Dragons and slugged .248/.355/.443 with 42 extra-base hits and was recognized as the 2024 Reds Minor League Position Player of the Year.
"Winning it, especially after having the year I had before where I was struggling, being able to bounce back this year and have the success I did, it was really a blessing," Collier told MLB.com."To see that hard work pay off after that struggle, it was amazing."
Once Collier's rehab is complete, he will most likely start his minor league season with High-A Dayton or Double-A Chattanooga.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast