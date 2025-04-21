Cincinnati Reds Prospect Carlos Sanchez Named Florida State League Player of the Week
Cincinnati Reds prospect Carlos Sanchez has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week.
Sanchez slashed .500/.583/.800 with an OPS of 1.383 last week for the Low-A Daytona Tortugas.
"It's hard to tell which gets the Reds more excited -- Sanchez’s left-handed bat or his makeup and maturity," MLB Pipeline wrote. "The left-handed hitter continues to have a very discerning eye at the plate and he walked as much as he struck out en route to a .468 on-base percentage in the ACL. His K rate did creep up, but there’s confidence he’ll make adjustments as he moves up the ladder."
The 20-year-old was the Reds 26th 26th-ranked prospect in 2024, but dealt with some injuries and then struggled, hitting just .211 in 74 games.
You can see Carlos Sanchez's full bio on MLB Pipeline here.
