Cincinnati Reds Prospect Makes Club History

Greg Kuffner

Jun 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Rece Hinds (57) runs to third on a single hit by third baseman Santiago Espinal (not pictured) in the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds prospect Rece Hinds became the second player in Louisville Bats history to record 20 or more stolen bases and 20 or more home runs in the same season.

Hinds has had a fantastic season for Triple-A Louisville, slashing .307/.367/.576 with 51 extra-base hits and 20 stolen bases in 101 games.

The 25-year-old has struggled in his time in the majors, but he has never really gotten a shot to play consistently.

Depending on what moves the Reds make in the offseason, Hinds could have a legitimate shot to make the big league roster out of spring training next season.

The Reds are 74-72 and just two games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

Greg Kuffner
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

