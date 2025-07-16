Cincinnati Reds Prospect Ranked One of Top Prospects in Arizona Complex League
Baseball America ranked Cincinnati Reds prospect Tyson Lewis as their second-best prospect in the Arizona Complex League.
"All summer, Lewis has been one of the best players in the ACL, and his exit velocity numbers got eyes on his early," Baseball America wrote. "The 51st overall pick from last summer's draft has gotten better and bettter over the course of the ACL season and shows hints on standout tools on both sides of the ball. Some evaluators suggested that the way Lewis holds his hands, tight to his chest, will create holes for pitchers to exploit once Lewis reaches higher levels."
The 19-year-old is slashing .344/.398/.513 with 15 extra-base hits and 18 stolen bases in his first season of professional baseball.
The shortstop is the Reds' ninth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
The ACL season comes to a close in a couple of weeks. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Reds promote him to Daytona for the rest of the season in the near future.
You can see the full rankings here if you have a subscription.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast