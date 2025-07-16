Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Ranked One of Top Prospects in Arizona Complex League

Tyson Lewis has had a fantastic season.

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz wears a number 14 patch on his jersey for Pete Rose at Great American Ball Park during the Cincinnati Red’s Pete Rose night at the ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 in Cincinnati.
/ Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Baseball America ranked Cincinnati Reds prospect Tyson Lewis as their second-best prospect in the Arizona Complex League.

"All summer, Lewis has been one of the best players in the ACL, and his exit velocity numbers got eyes on his early," Baseball America wrote. "The 51st overall pick from last summer's draft has gotten better and bettter over the course of the ACL season and shows hints on standout tools on both sides of the ball. Some evaluators suggested that the way Lewis holds his hands, tight to his chest, will create holes for pitchers to exploit once Lewis reaches higher levels."

The 19-year-old is slashing .344/.398/.513 with 15 extra-base hits and 18 stolen bases in his first season of professional baseball.

The shortstop is the Reds' ninth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

The ACL season comes to a close in a couple of weeks. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Reds promote him to Daytona for the rest of the season in the near future.

You can see the full rankings here if you have a subscription.

