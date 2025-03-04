Cincinnati Reds' Prospect Sal Stewart Making Noise This Spring
MLB.com recently highlighted a prospect on each team that is "making noise" this spring. For the Reds, that prospect is infielder Sal Stewart. Stewart plays second base and third base, but is known for his approach at the plate.
"I don't know when it's going to be, but he's going to be a good Major League hitter. Mark my words," Reds manager Terry Francona told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.
The 21-year-old has appeared in seven games for the Reds this spring and is 3-13 with two extra-base hits and two walks.
In three seasons in the minor leagues, Stewart has slashed .277/.394/.432 with 72 extra-base hits.
Stewart, who is good friends with Manny Machado, received high praise from the All-Star.
"Hell yeah, that’s my protégé. I’ve been training with him for like eight years," Machado told Sheldon. "He’s the best hitter in the Minor Leagues, absolutely. I haven’t seen all of them obviously. And I know him personally. But I know swings."
Sheldon noted that Stewart is projected to start the season at Double-A Chattanooga.
You can see the complete list of prospects "making noise" this spring, here.
