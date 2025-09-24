Cincinnati Reds Prospect Shines for Taiwan in Asian Baseball Championship
The 31st Asian Baseball Championship is underway and Cincinnati Reds prospect Sheng-En Lin is representing Taiwan.
On Monday, the right-hander took the mound and struck out 10 batters in four scoreless innings in a 14-0 win over Palestine.
Lin in Cincinnati's No. 14 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
"Lin almost instantly showed off a real three-pitch mix on the mound, starting with a fastball that sat low 90s and touched 97 mph, but played up to above-average because of its life," MLB Pipeline wrote. His 79-83 mph slider is fringy now and his 82-85 mph changeup is average, but all three of his pitches have the chance to be at least above-average."
"At the plate, Lin will continue to get to show a left-handed swing geared for contact and some sneaky pop and his plus speed is an asset on the basepaths as well."
The 19-year-old appeared in 15 games between the Arizona Complex League and Low A and had an ERA of 3.06 with 61 strikeouts in 47 innings pitched.
At the plate, he slashed just .172/.348/.310 with seven extra-base hits in 36 games with the ACL Reds.
You can watch highlights of his start on Monday below:
