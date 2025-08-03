Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Release Former 10th-Round Draft Pick

Benoit spent time with Chattanooga and Dayton this season.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds released their 202110th-round draft pick, Donovan Benoit. The 26-year-old had a 4.22 ERA with 223 strikeouts in 196 innings over 111 games in the Reds' minor league system.

The right-hander, drafted out of Tennessee, spent the 2021 season with the ACL Reds. From 2022 to 2025, he spent his time between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga.

Benoit had a 4.41 ERA across 51 innings and 19 games between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga this season.

The Reds are 58-54 and currently 3 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

You can see the Reds' full minor league transaction log here.

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

