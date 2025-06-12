Cincinnati Reds Sign Dayne Leonard to Minor League Deal
The Cincinnati Reds have signed catcher Dayne Leonard to a minor league deal and assigned him to the ACL Reds, according to the team's minor league transaction log.
Leonard played 142 games over three seasons in college, slashing .274/.397/.388 with 34 extra-base hits.
He appeared in five games with the Great Falls Voyagers, an Independent League team, this year. The 25-year-old slashed .368/.400/.421 in those five games before being signed by the Reds.
"We’re thrilled to announce that Voyagers Catcher Dayne Leonard has officially signed with the Cincinnati Reds," the Voyagers' Facebook account posted. "Dayne’s talent, dedication, and hard work have left a lasting impact on our organization, and we couldn’t be prouder. We wish him all the best as he takes this next big step in his baseball journey—exciting things are ahead!"
The ACL Reds are 13-16 this season.
