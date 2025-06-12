Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Sign Dayne Leonard to Minor League Deal

Leonard played college baseball at West Virginia.

Fans watch a MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Fans watch a MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds have signed catcher Dayne Leonard to a minor league deal and assigned him to the ACL Reds, according to the team's minor league transaction log.

Leonard played 142 games over three seasons in college, slashing .274/.397/.388 with 34 extra-base hits.

He appeared in five games with the Great Falls Voyagers, an Independent League team, this year. The 25-year-old slashed .368/.400/.421 in those five games before being signed by the Reds.

"We’re thrilled to announce that Voyagers Catcher Dayne Leonard has officially signed with the Cincinnati Reds," the Voyagers' Facebook account posted. "Dayne’s talent, dedication, and hard work have left a lasting impact on our organization, and we couldn’t be prouder. We wish him all the best as he takes this next big step in his baseball journey—exciting things are ahead!"

The ACL Reds are 13-16 this season.

