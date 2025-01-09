Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Sign Pitcher Drew Parrish to Minor League Deal

Parrish posted a 3.28 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A last season.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 15, 2019; Omaha, NE, USA; Florida State Seminoles starting pitcher Drew Parrish (43) pitches against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2019 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Jun 15, 2019; Omaha, NE, USA; Florida State Seminoles starting pitcher Drew Parrish (43) pitches against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2019 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
The Reds signed 27-year-old pitcher Drew Parrish to a minor league deal on Wednesday, according to MiLB.com.

The left-hander posted a 3.28 ERA over 115.1 IP between Double-A and Triple-A in the Braves system last season.

Parrish played his college ball at Florida State and was selected in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Royals.

