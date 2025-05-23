Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Slugger Struggles in First Rehab Game

Encarnacion-Strand has been on the injured list with lower back inflammation since April 17.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) runs to second after hitting a two-run double in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Christian Encarnacion-Strand has been on the injured list with lower back inflammation since April 17, but played in his first minor league rehab game on Thursday for the ACL Reds.

The slugger played first base and went 0-3 with two strikeouts in his first game back.

The 25-year-old struggled earlier this season, hitting just .158 with two home runs in 15 games.

Encarnacion-Strand hasn't been the same since being called up in 2023 when he slashed .270/.328/.477 with 20 extra-base hits over 63 games for the Reds.

If he could find his form again, it would be a huge help to the stuggling Reds' offense.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

