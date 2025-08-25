Cincinnati Reds Top 10 Prospect Turning Corner After Coming Off Shoulder Surgery
After missing the entire 2024 season due to a shoulder injury that he sustained in spring training, Edwin Arroyo started the 2025 season out slow, but has heated up at the plate recently in a big way.
The 22-year-old is slashing .312/.375/.435 with a wRC+ of 133, 17 extra-base hits, and seven stolen bases since June 25 in Double-A Chattanooga.
Arroyo is currently the Reds' eighth-ranked prospect.
"The switch-hitter swings the bat well from both sides with a contact-first approach that allows him to send line drives to all fields," MLB Pipeline wrote. "Before the injury, his power started to show up more consistently and there should be more of that in the tank to come. A very aggressive baserunner with above-average speed, Arroyo likes to steal bags and take extra bases."
It wouldn't be surprising to see Arroyo start the 2026 season with Triple-A Louisville before eventually finding himself on the big league roster. He will also possibly be a trade candidate this offseason with the left side of Cincinnati's infield already locked down for the future, barring injuries.
Regardless, it's good to see Arroyo looking like himself again and swinging the bat well.
