Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Hits Two Home Runs on Saturday for Triple-A Louisville
Cincinnati Reds top prospect Sal Stewart continued his hot hitting on Saturday night, hitting two home runs for Triple-A Louisville.
Stewart has played 32 games with Louisville since being promoted from Double-A and he's slashing .317/.396/.650 with 29 extra-base hits in 120 at-bats.
On the season, Stewart is hitting .309 with an OPS of .907 in 112 games between Double-A and Triple-A.
The Reds' offense has been struggling since the All-Star break. It feels like it's just a matter of time before we see Stewart in Cincinnati. The big question is where he will play. Stewart has played mostly at third base, but has recently seen time at first base and second base.
The Reds are 67-63. They have dropped three straight games and are now 2 1/2 games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
You can see highlights of Stewart's big game below:
