Down on the Farm: Alfredo Duno Homers, Cole Schoenwetter Struggles

Duno hit his second home run of the season for Daytona.

Greg Kuffner

Daytona Tortugas catcher Alfredo Duno (16) throws to second base during practice, Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
Daytona Tortugas catcher Alfredo Duno (16) throws to second base during practice, Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
In this story:

All four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Friday night.

Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (11-10) Won 7-4

  • Tyler Callihan went 1-4 with two walks.
  • Ivan Johnson went 1-5 with a walk.
  • Rece Hinds went 2-5 with a stolen base.
  • Ryan Cardona gave up one run on two hits and two walks over three innings.
  • Lenny Torres Jr. gave up two runs on two hits in one inning.
  • Albert Abreu pitched a scoreless inning and struck out two.

Chattanooga Lookouts (6-8) Lost 3-0

  • Edwin Arroyo went 2-4 with a double and an error.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 1-4.
  • Sal Stewart went 0-3.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 1-2 with two walks.
  • Jay Allen II went 0-4.
  • Dominic Pitelli went 0-4.

Dayton Dragons (5-10) Lost 8-4

  • Carlos Jorge went 0-3 with two walks.
  • Leo Balcazar went 2-4 with a double.
  • John Michael Faile went 2-3 with two walks.
  • Anthony Stephan went 1-1 with a double.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 0-3.

Daytona Tortugas (8-7) Lost 11-7

  • Kyle Henley went 1-5 with his seventh stolen base of the season.
  • Alfredo Duno went 2-4 with a home run and a walk.
  • Sammy Stafura went 1-4 with a triple and a walk.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-2.
  • Cole Schoenwetter gave up five runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out one and recorded just two outs.
  • Ovis Portes gave up one run on three hits and two walks. He struck out four in 3 2/3 innings.

See highlights of the games below:

