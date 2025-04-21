Down on the Farm: Alfredo Duno Homers, Cole Schoenwetter Struggles
All four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Friday night.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (11-10) Won 7-4
- Tyler Callihan went 1-4 with two walks.
- Ivan Johnson went 1-5 with a walk.
- Rece Hinds went 2-5 with a stolen base.
- Ryan Cardona gave up one run on two hits and two walks over three innings.
- Lenny Torres Jr. gave up two runs on two hits in one inning.
- Albert Abreu pitched a scoreless inning and struck out two.
Chattanooga Lookouts (6-8) Lost 3-0
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-4 with a double and an error.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-4.
- Sal Stewart went 0-3.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-2 with two walks.
- Jay Allen II went 0-4.
- Dominic Pitelli went 0-4.
Dayton Dragons (5-10) Lost 8-4
- Carlos Jorge went 0-3 with two walks.
- Leo Balcazar went 2-4 with a double.
- John Michael Faile went 2-3 with two walks.
- Anthony Stephan went 1-1 with a double.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-3.
Daytona Tortugas (8-7) Lost 11-7
- Kyle Henley went 1-5 with his seventh stolen base of the season.
- Alfredo Duno went 2-4 with a home run and a walk.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-4 with a triple and a walk.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-2.
- Cole Schoenwetter gave up five runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out one and recorded just two outs.
- Ovis Portes gave up one run on three hits and two walks. He struck out four in 3 2/3 innings.
See highlights of the games below:
