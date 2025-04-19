Down on the Farm: Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Chase Burns Strikes Out Seven
All four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Friday night.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (9-10) Lost 13-2
- Tyler Callihan went 1-3 with a double, a walk, and a stolen base. He started at first base, which is noteworthy because he made just two starts at first base last season.
- Will Benson went 0-3 with a walk.
- Rece Hinds went 1-4 with a double.
- Ivan Johnson went 0-4.
- Jacob Hurtubise went 0-2.
- Chase Petty gave up seven runs, two of which were earned.He gave up five hits, walked two, and struck out eight.
- Albert Abreu struck out three and did not allow a baserunner over his two innings of work.
- Yosver Zulueta gave up two runs on three hits in his lone inning.
Chattanooga Lookouts (6-6) Won 3-1
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-2 with two walks.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-4.
- Sal Stewart went 0-4.
- Jay Allen II went 1-4.
- Dominic Pitelli went 1-4.
- Jose Franco gave up one run on thee hits. He walked give and struck out four.
Dayton Dragons (5-8) Lost 7-2
- Leo Balcazar went 1-4.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4 with a walk.
- Ricardo Cabrera went 0-4.
- Chase Burns gave up three runs on two hits in four innings. He walked two and struck out seven.
Daytona Tortugas (8-5) Won 5-1
- Kyle Henley went 2-5 for two stolen bases.
- Carlos Sanchez went 2-3 with a double and a walk.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-3 with a walk.
