Down on the Farm: Ethan O'Donnell Homers Twice, Jose Franco Strikes Out Nine
All four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Wednesday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (14-14) Lost 10-6
- Jacob Hurtubise went 0-2 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Tyler Stephenson went 0-3 with two walks.
- Will Benson went 1-4 with a walk.
- Rece Hinds went 1-5 with a triple.
- Ivan Johnson went 0-1 with four walks and a stolen base.
- Albert Abreu gave up three runs on three hits in 2/3 of an inning. He also walked three batters.
- Sam Moll struck out one and did not allow a hit in his scoreless inning.
- Zach Maxwell gave up five runs on three hits and did not record an out. He walked two.
Chattanooga Lookouts (11-11) Won 6-0
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-5
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-5 with a double.
- Sal Stewart went 0-3.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 2-4 with two home runs.
- Jay Allen II went 1-4 with a stolen base.
- Jose Franco struck out nine and gave up just one hit in five scoreless innings. His ERA is down to 0.52 this season.
- Arij Fransen gave up a hit in three scoreless innings. He struck out two.
Dayton Dragons (8-15) Lost 8-3
- Carlos Jorge went 0-4.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-2 with two walks.
- John Michael Faile went 2-4 with a double.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-3 with a walk.
- Ricardo Cabrera went 0-3.
- Anthony Stephan went 0-2 with a walk.
- Jose Montero gave up six runs (four earned) on three hits over 4 1/3 innings. He walked four and struck out four.
Daytona Tortugas (11-12) Lost 5-1
- Kyle Henley went 0-4.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with a triple.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with a stolen base.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
