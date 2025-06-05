Inside The Reds

Down on the Farm: Maxwell Throws Ninth Scoreless Outing in a Row, Collier Returns to Dayton

Zach Maxwell has turned a corner.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee pitcher Zach Maxwell throws live batting practice during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee pitcher Zach Maxwell throws live batting practice during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Wednesday night. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (24-34) Lost 14-10

  • Blake Dunn went 3-4 with a double, a stolen base, and two walks.
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2-6 with two doubles.
  • Rece Hinds went 2-6.
  • Luis Mey struck out two in a scoreless inning of work.
  • Zach Maxwell struck out a batter in his scoreless inning of work.

Chattanooga Lookouts (25-24) Won 3-1

  • Edwin Arroyo went 1-4.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 0-4.
  • Sal Stewart went 0-2.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3 with a walk and a stolen base.

Dayton Dragons (17-36) Lost 6-3

  • Leo Balcazar went 2-5 with a double.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 1-5.
  • Cam Collier went 1-3 with a double and a walk.
  • Carlos Jorge went 0-2 with two walks.

Daytona Tortugas (23-30) Won 6-5

  • Kyle Henley went 0-4.
  • Sammy Stafura went 1-4.
  • Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with a double and a walk.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 2-5.
  • Kenya Huggins gave up just one hit and no runs over four innings. He walked a batter and struck out three.
  • JeanPierre Ortiz gave up three unearned runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out two over three innings.

