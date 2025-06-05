Down on the Farm: Maxwell Throws Ninth Scoreless Outing in a Row, Collier Returns to Dayton
Four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Wednesday night. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (24-34) Lost 14-10
- Blake Dunn went 3-4 with a double, a stolen base, and two walks.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2-6 with two doubles.
- Rece Hinds went 2-6.
- Luis Mey struck out two in a scoreless inning of work.
- Zach Maxwell struck out a batter in his scoreless inning of work.
Chattanooga Lookouts (25-24) Won 3-1
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-4.
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-4.
- Sal Stewart went 0-2.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
Dayton Dragons (17-36) Lost 6-3
- Leo Balcazar went 2-5 with a double.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-5.
- Cam Collier went 1-3 with a double and a walk.
- Carlos Jorge went 0-2 with two walks.
Daytona Tortugas (23-30) Won 6-5
- Kyle Henley went 0-4.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-4.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with a double and a walk.
- Carlos Sanchez went 2-5.
- Kenya Huggins gave up just one hit and no runs over four innings. He walked a batter and struck out three.
- JeanPierre Ortiz gave up three unearned runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out two over three innings.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast