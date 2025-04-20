Down on the Farm: Rece Hinds and Yerlin Confidan Homer, Luis Mey Throws Pitch 103 MPH
All four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Friday night.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (10-10) Won 10-7
- Tyler Callihan went 1-2 with four walks and two stolen bases.
- Ivan Johnson went 0-4 with a walk.
- Will Benson went 1-5.
- Jacob Hurtubise went 0-4.
- Rece Hinds went 2-4 with his fourth home run of the season.
- Lyon Richardson pitched two scoreless innings. He did not allow a hit and struck out a batter.
- Joe La Sorsa walked a batter, but added a scoreless frame.
- Luis Mey gave up one run in his 2/3 of an inning. He did not give up a hit, but walked four batters. Mey hit 103 mph on his fastball in his appearance.
- Zach Maxwell gave up one run in his 1 1/3 innings pitched. He struck out two.
Chattanooga Lookouts (6-7) Lost 5-4
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-3 with two walks.
- Sal Stewart went 2-4 with a stolen base.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-4 with a walk.
- Dominic Pitelli was 1-2 with a walk and three stolen bases.
Dayton Dragons (5-9) Lost 5-4
- Carlos Jorge went 1-4.
- Peyton Stovall went 0-4.
- Yerlin Confidan went 2-4 with his second home run of the season.
- Anthony Stephan went 1-4 with a double.
- Adam Serwinowski gave up three runs (two earned), on four hits. He walked two and struck out four.
- Cody Adcock struck out two in his scoreless inning in relief.
Daytona Tortugas (8-6) Lost 4-2
- Kyle Henley went 1-5.
- Carlos Sanchez went 2-4.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with a double.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-3 with a double.
Watch highlights below:
