Down on the Farm: Reds Outfielder Goes Hitless in Rehab Start Game, Sal Stewart Has Three-Hit Game
All five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Saturday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (23-26) Won 6-0
- Jake Fraley went 0-4.
- Rece Hinds went 1-3.
- Lyon Richardson struck out a batter and gave up a hit in his scoreless inning of work.
- Sam Moll struck out a batter in one scoreless inning.
Chattanooga Lookouts (21-22) Lost 8-5
- Sal Stewart went 3-5.
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-4 with a walk.
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-5.
- Jay Allen II went 0-5.
Dayton Dragons (16-28) Lost 6-1
- John Michael Faile went 1-4.
- Leo Balcazar went 2-5.
- Carlos Jorge went 1-3.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4.
- Adam Serwinowski gave up four runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out two.
Daytona Tortugas (19-25) Won 1-0
- Alfredo Duno went 0-0 with two walks.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-4.
ACL Reds (8-9) Won 7-6
- Sheng-En Lin went 1-3 with a walk.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-3 with a walk.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 0-4.
- Cam Collier went 1-4.
- Drew Davies went 2-3 with a walk.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast