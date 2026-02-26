Spencer Steer Makes Bold Prediction About Reds Infielder Sal Stewart

In Wednesday's win against the Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds infielder took an inside pitch that would have easily been ruled a ball, 440 feet over the center field wall.

There is no denying Stewart's talent. It is a matter of when and not if, he breaks out and puts up big offensive numbers.

His teammates are starting to take notice.

“I’d be shocked if he doesn’t win the Rookie of the Year this year,” Spencer Steer told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “He’s that good of a hitter. There’s a way he goes about it. He brings a good energy every day, and I love the confidence he has. He knows he’s good. That can be a tough thing to balance when you first get called up. I kind of fought imposter syndrome when I was first here. Do I really belong here? He knows he belongs here. That’s why he’s so good.”

While it's a bold statement from Steer, it certainly wouldn't be all that surprising to see Stewart win that award.

After dominating the minor leagues, the 22-year-old appeared in 18 games for Cincinnati last season, slashing .255/.293/.545 with six extra-base hits, including five home runs.

What is most impressive about Stewart is he always seems to take professional at-bats. He looks poised at the plate and the moment never seems too big for him. It's not often you see a 22-year-old play with that much poise and confidence.

The season is still a month away, but Stewart is already eager for it to start.

"I am happy to be back playing games," Stewart told The Enquirer after Wednesday's game. "I've been ready. I am excited, you know. I've got a lot to prove and I am excited to go out there and do it."

You can read Goldsmith's full article, including more quotes from Stewart's teammates here.





