Down on the Farm: Sal Stewart Has Four-Hit Day, Jose Acuna Tosses a Gem
All five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Thursday night.
Here is how some of their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (19-22) Lost 7-4
- Jacob Hurtubise went 0-4 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Ivan Johnson went 0-4 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Wade Miley gave up three runs on six hits over three innings. He didn't walk a batter and struck out two.
- Albert Abreu gave up one run on one hit in an inning of work.
- Yosver Zulueta gave up two runs on two hits in one inning. He struck out two.
Chattanooga Lookouts (16-19) Lost 4-3
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-5.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-5.
- Sal Stewart went 4-5 with a stolen base.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-3 with a walk.
- Jay Allen II went 0-5.
- Dominic Pitelli went 1-4 with a walk.
- Jose Acuna gave up one run on two hits over five innings. He walked four and struck out four.
- Hunter Parks gave up three hits in two scoreless innings. He didn't walk a batter and struck out two.
Dayton Dragons (12-24) Lost 5-4
- Leo Balcazar went 0-5.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-3 with two walks.
- John Michael Faile went 3-4 with a double, a walk, and a home run.
- Carlos Jorge went 1-4 with a walk.
- Luke Hayden gave up two runs on four hits in five innings. He walked a batter and struck out five.
Daytona Tortugas (16-20) Lost 6-4
- Sammy Stafura went 1-4 with a stolen base.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-5.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-4.
- Ovis Portes struck out two over two scoreless innings,
ACL Reds (5-5) Won 9-6
- Alfredo Alcantara went 3-6 with a double and a stolen base.
- Drew Davies went 2-6.
Christian Lopez
