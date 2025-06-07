Inside The Reds

Down on the Farm: Sammy Stafura Nearly Misses Hitting for Cycle, Alcantara Slugs First Home Run

Stafura is hitting .258 this season.

Greg Kuffner

Daytona Tortugas shortstop Sammy Stafura (3) turns a double play as Palm Beach's Ian Petrutz (43) slides into second base on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
Daytona Tortugas shortstop Sammy Stafura (3) turns a double play as Palm Beach's Ian Petrutz (43) slides into second base on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. / Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Three Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Friday. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (24-35) Rained Out

Chattanooga Lookouts (26-24) Rained Out

Dayton Dragons (18-37) Lost 5-1

  • Yerlin Confidan went 1-5.
  • Cam Collier went 1-4.
  • Carlos Jorge went 2-4.
  • John Michael Faile went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Jose Montero gave up five runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out a batter.

Daytona Tortugas (25-30) Won 10-8

  • Kyle Henley went 2-5.
  • Sammy Stafura went 3-5 with a double, a triple, and a stolen base.
  • Alfredo Duno went 2-4 with a walk.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-4.
  • Cole Schoenwetter gave up three runs on two hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out two.

ACL Reds (10-15) Won 8-6

  • Alfredo Alcantara went 1-2 with his first home run of the season and three walks.
  • Drew Davies went 1-3 with two walks and a double.
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-4 with a walk and a double.

