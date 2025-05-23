Down on the Farm: Sheng-En Lin Makes Pitching Debut, Sal Stewart Has Huge Day at Dish
All five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Thursday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (21-26) Won 5-1
- Jacob Hurtubise went 0-1 with three walks.
- Blake Dunn went 1-5 with a triple.
- Jack Rogers went 4-4. Rogers is hitting .400 with an OPS of .993.
- Rhett Lowder tossed one scoreless inning before leaving the game with an injury.
- Yosver Zulueta walked two and struck out two over two scoreless innings.
- Lenny Torres Jr. walked three and struck out three in 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
- Zach Maxwell walked a batter and struck out two in 1 1/3 innings.
Chattanooga Lookouts (20-21) Lost 7-5
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-5.
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-5.
- Sal Stewart went 4-4 with a double.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-4.
- Arij Fransen gave up five runs (0 earned), on two hits and two walks in an inning. He struck out one.
Dayton Dragons (15-27) Won 1-0
- Leo Balcazar went 0-3 with a walk.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-3 with a walk.
- John Michael Faile 0-4.
- Luke Hayden struck out six batters over five scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit and walked a batter.
Daytona Tortugas (17-25) Lost 5-4
- Kyle Henley went 1-3 with two walks.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-5.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-3 with two walks and a stolen base.
- Ovis Portes gave up two runs on four hits over two innings. He walked a batter and struck out four.
ACL Reds (6-9) Lost 7-4
- Tyson Lewis went 3-4.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-3.
- Cam Collier went 0-4 with a walk.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 2-4 with two doubles and a walk.
- Drew Davies went 0-3 with a walk.
- Sheng-En Lin gave up one run over two innings. He struck out three and didn't walk a batter.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast