Down on the Farm: Two Impressive Pitching Performances by a Pair of Top Prospects
Five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Saturday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (25-35) Won 2-1
- Blake Dunn went 2-4.
- Rece Hinds went 1-3 with a double.
- Jeimer Candelario went 2-4.
- Chase Petty gave up one run on four hits over six innings. He struck out eight and walked a batter.
- Connor Phillips struck out a batter and walked a batter in a scoreless inning.
Chattanooga Lookouts (27-25) Won 4-0 and Lost 4-3
- Sal Stewart went 2-6.
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-4.
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-6 with his seventh home run of the season.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-5.
- Chase Burns struck out six in seven scoreless innings. He gave up just three hits.
- Jose Acuna gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings. He walked a batter and struck out three.
Dayton Dragons (18-38) Lost 5-1
- John Michael Faile went 0-3 with a walk.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-4.
- Carlos Jorge went 1-4.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4.
- Cam Collier went 0-4.
- Nestor Lorant gave up three runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked a batter and struck out four.
Daytona Tortugas (25-31) Lost 6-0
- Alfredo Duno went 1-4.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-4.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-2 with a walk.
ACL Reds 12-15) Lost 7-1
- Tyson Lewis went 3-5.
- Sheng-En Lin went 0-5.
- Drew Davies went 1-5.
