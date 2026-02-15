Reds Pitcher Drawing Major Praise as Potential Breakout Star

Ever since the Reds took Chase Burns second overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, hype has surrounded the hard-throwing right-hander.

MLB Network Radio's Mike Ferrin and Jim Duquette had high praise for Burns and see him as a potential breakout star.

"It's exciting to see," the duo said. "There are probably like five to six guys that have that kind of athleticism on the mound. It is so fun to watch because you feel like he can do anything out there."

“He’s full go, right at you. Like, let’s go — here’s my best stuff. If you can hit it, great. You’re not going to hit it. That’s the part of him I really love. He’s a full-blown bulldog, go-after-you, ‘I’m going to rip your heart out today’ starter. It’s fun to watch.”

After dominating the minor leagues in the first half of last season, Burns forced Cincinnati's hand and they called him up. The 23-year-old appeared in 13 games for the Reds, including eight starts. He had an ERA of 4.10 with 80 strikeouts in 68 innings.

His numbers don't tell the whole story. In just his second big league start, Burns gave up seven runs and recorded just a single out. However, it was widely believed that he was tipping his pitches and the Red Sox knew what was coming. If you take that game out of the picture, his numbers were fantastic for a rookie who was pitching in his first professional season.

Burns is battling Brandon Williamson and Rhett Lowder for the fifth starter spot this spring. Most Reds fans think he has a slight edge heading into Spring Training.

