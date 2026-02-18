Cincinnati Reds Announce Starter for Spring Training Opener Against Guardians

Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters on Wednesday morning and revealed that Chase Burns will start in the Spring Training opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, according to The Enquirer's Pat Brennan.

Burns is battling it out with Rhett Lowder and Brandon Williamson for the fifth and final spot in the rotation, barring any injuries.

The 23-year-old appeared in 13 games for the Reds during the 2025 season, including eight starts. He had an ERA of 4.10 with 80 strikeouts in 68 innings. However, he was much better than those numbers show. In his second start in the big leagues, Burns gave up seven runs and recorded just one out. The Reds believed Burns was tipping his pitches. If you take that game out of the equation, Burns was fantastic in his rookie season.

Burns, still just 23 years old, is a confident kid.

“I’m a competitive guy,” Burns told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “I’m trying to punch tickets (strikeouts) every time. Why not? I’m trying to get three pitches and an out as quick as possible. I try not to waste pitches. I love the competitiveness. I love it. I love getting fired up out there. I play the game with a lot of passion. I love going out there and showing off my stuff.”

It'll be exciting to see Burns for the first time in 2026 on Saturday afternoon.

Important Upcoming Spring Training Dates

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona looks to Rece Hinds during a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

February 21: First Spring Training game against Cleveland Guardians

March 4: Reds to face Cuban National team in exhibition game.

March 19: Reds will face Giants in Spring Breakout game.

March 23 and 24: Reds to face the Brewers in Milwaukee for a two-game exhibition series.

March 26: Opening Day against the Boston Red Sox.

