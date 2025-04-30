Inside The Reds

Down on the Farm: Ty Floyd and Carlos Sanchez Continue to Impress

Carlos Sanchez is hitting over .400 on the season.

Greg Kuffner

Tigers starting pitcher Ty Floyd #9 on the mound as the LSU Tigers take on the Kentucky Wildcats at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Friday, April 14, 2023. Ty Floyd Lsu Vs Kentucky Baseball 8721
Tigers starting pitcher Ty Floyd #9 on the mound as the LSU Tigers take on the Kentucky Wildcats at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Friday, April 14, 2023. Ty Floyd Lsu Vs Kentucky Baseball 8721 / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
All four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Tuesday.

Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (14-13) Lost 9-6

  • Chase Petty was scratched from his start and is expected to make his Major League Debut on Wednesday.
  • Tyler Callihan was not in the lineup and is expected to be called up on Wednesday.
  • Tyler Stephenson went 0-2 with two walks.
  • Will Benson went 0-4 with a walk.
  • Rece Hinds went 2-4 with a walk, a double, and his fifth home run of the season.
  • Ivan Johnson went 0-4.
  • Yosver Zulueta pitched a scoreless inning with one strikeout.
  • Luis Mey gave up a hit and struck out a batter in his scoreless inning.
  • Sam Moll gave up two runs on two hits in his inning of work.
  • Joe La Sorsa pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and struck out three.

Chattanooga Lookouts (10-11) Lost 10-2

  • Hector Rodriguez went 0-4.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 0-4.
  • Sal Stewart went 2-4.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 0-4.
  • Jay Allen II went 1-4.
  • Andrew Moore gave up four runs on two hits in 1/3 of an inning. He walked two and struck out one.

Dayton Dragons (8-14) Lost 12-6

  • Carlos Jorge went 1-5.
  • Leo Balcazar went 1-5.
  • Peyton Stovall went 0-4.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 1-5.
  • Ricardo Cabrera went 3-4.
  • John Michael Faile went 2-3.
  • Nestor Lorant gave up five runs on six hits over four innings. He walked four and struck out three.

Daytona Tortugas (11-11) Won 3-1

  • Kyle Henley went 1-4 with a stolen base.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 4-4 with a double.
  • Alfredo Duno went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Sammy Stafura went 1-4.
  • Ty Flody gave up one hit over four scoreless innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out two.

