Down on the Farm: Ty Floyd and Carlos Sanchez Continue to Impress
All four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Tuesday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (14-13) Lost 9-6
- Chase Petty was scratched from his start and is expected to make his Major League Debut on Wednesday.
- Tyler Callihan was not in the lineup and is expected to be called up on Wednesday.
- Tyler Stephenson went 0-2 with two walks.
- Will Benson went 0-4 with a walk.
- Rece Hinds went 2-4 with a walk, a double, and his fifth home run of the season.
- Ivan Johnson went 0-4.
- Yosver Zulueta pitched a scoreless inning with one strikeout.
- Luis Mey gave up a hit and struck out a batter in his scoreless inning.
- Sam Moll gave up two runs on two hits in his inning of work.
- Joe La Sorsa pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and struck out three.
Chattanooga Lookouts (10-11) Lost 10-2
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-4.
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-4.
- Sal Stewart went 2-4.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-4.
- Jay Allen II went 1-4.
- Andrew Moore gave up four runs on two hits in 1/3 of an inning. He walked two and struck out one.
Dayton Dragons (8-14) Lost 12-6
- Carlos Jorge went 1-5.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-5.
- Peyton Stovall went 0-4.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-5.
- Ricardo Cabrera went 3-4.
- John Michael Faile went 2-3.
- Nestor Lorant gave up five runs on six hits over four innings. He walked four and struck out three.
Daytona Tortugas (11-11) Won 3-1
- Kyle Henley went 1-4 with a stolen base.
- Carlos Sanchez went 4-4 with a double.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-3 with a walk.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-4.
- Ty Flody gave up one hit over four scoreless innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out two.
Watch highlights below:
