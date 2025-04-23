Inside The Reds

Down on the Farm: Tyler Stephenson, Sam Moll, and Wade Miley Begin Rehab Assignments

A good day for Tyler Stephenson!

Greg Kuffner

Sep 24, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) throws to first base in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / © David Richard-Imagn Images
All four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Friday night.

Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (12-10) Won 8-4

  • Tyler Callihan went 1-4
  • Tyler Stephenson played his first minor-league rehab game and went 1-3 with a double.
  • Rece Hinds went 1-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
  • Jacob Hurtubise went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Yosver Zulueta gave up one run in his lone inning of work.
  • Sam Moll walked a batter and struck out a batter in an inning pitched. It was Moll's first rehab appearance.
  • Luis Mey pitched a perfect inning in relief.
  • Zach Maxwell gave up a hit and struck out a batter in his scoreless inning.

Chattanooga Lookouts (6-9) Lost 5-1

  • Edwin Arroyo went 0-1 with a walk.
  • Sal Stewart went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 1-4.
  • Jay Allen II went 0-4.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Jose Acuna gave up one run on two hits in his four innings of work. He walked four and struck out five.
  • Andrew Moore gave up a hit and a walk in his scoreless inning. He struck out two.

Daytona Dragons (5-11) Lost 10-0

  • Carlos Jorge went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Peyton Stovall went 1-4.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 0-4.
  • Ricardo Cabrera went 0-4.
  • Wade Miley gave up six runs on nine hits in just 2 1/3 innings in his first rehab appearance. He struck out two.
  • Nestor Lorant gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits in his four innings of work. He walked two and struck out six.

Daytona Tortugas (8-8) Lost 3-2

  • Kyle Henley went 0-4.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Alfredo Duno went 1-4.
  • Sammy Stafura went 1-3.
  • David Lorduy pitched four scoreless innings. He gave up just one hit and struck out five.

Greg Kuffner
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

