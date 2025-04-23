Down on the Farm: Tyler Stephenson, Sam Moll, and Wade Miley Begin Rehab Assignments
All four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Friday night.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (12-10) Won 8-4
- Tyler Callihan went 1-4
- Tyler Stephenson played his first minor-league rehab game and went 1-3 with a double.
- Rece Hinds went 1-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Jacob Hurtubise went 1-3 with a walk.
- Yosver Zulueta gave up one run in his lone inning of work.
- Sam Moll walked a batter and struck out a batter in an inning pitched. It was Moll's first rehab appearance.
- Luis Mey pitched a perfect inning in relief.
- Zach Maxwell gave up a hit and struck out a batter in his scoreless inning.
Chattanooga Lookouts (6-9) Lost 5-1
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-1 with a walk.
- Sal Stewart went 0-3 with a walk.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-4.
- Jay Allen II went 0-4.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3 with a walk.
- Jose Acuna gave up one run on two hits in his four innings of work. He walked four and struck out five.
- Andrew Moore gave up a hit and a walk in his scoreless inning. He struck out two.
Daytona Dragons (5-11) Lost 10-0
- Carlos Jorge went 1-3 with a walk.
- Peyton Stovall went 1-4.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-4.
- Ricardo Cabrera went 0-4.
- Wade Miley gave up six runs on nine hits in just 2 1/3 innings in his first rehab appearance. He struck out two.
- Nestor Lorant gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits in his four innings of work. He walked two and struck out six.
Daytona Tortugas (8-8) Lost 3-2
- Kyle Henley went 0-4.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-3 with a walk.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-4.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-3.
- David Lorduy pitched four scoreless innings. He gave up just one hit and struck out five.
You can watch highlights below:
