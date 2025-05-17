Down on the Farm: Tyson Lewis Stays Hot, Ty Floyd Stumbles in First Rough Start
Four of the five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Friday night.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Chattanooga Lookouts (16-20) Lost 4-2
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-3 with a walk and two stolen bases.
- Sal Stewart went 1-4.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-4.
- Jay Allen II went 1-4.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-4.
Dayton Dragons (13-24) Won 6-4
- Carlos Jorge went 0-5.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-5 wuth a double.
- Yerlin Confidan went 2-3 with two walks.
- John Michael Faile went 2-5 with two doubles.
Daytona Tortugas (16-21) Lost 11-5
- Kyle Henley went 0-5.
- Sammy Stafura went 0-4 with a walk.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-5 with a triple.
- Ty Floyd gave up six earned runs on four hits over three innings. He walked three and struck out three.
ACL Reds (5-6) Lost 5-4
- Tyson Lewis went 2-4 with a triple.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 2-4 with his second home run of the season.
- Drew Davies went 0-3 with a walk.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 1-5.
