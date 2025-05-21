Down on the Farm: Wade Miley Looks Good in Rehab Start, Chase Burns Dominates Again
All five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Tuesday night.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (20-25) Won 4-0
- Jacob Hurtubise went 0-3.
- Blake Dunn went 1-3.
- Ivan Johnson went 0-2.
- Jack Rogers went 1-2.
- Wade Miley gave up two hits in five scoreless innings. He walked a batter and struck out two.
Chattanooga Lookouts (19-20) Won 7-1
- Hector Rodriguez went 3-4 with two doubles and a stolen base.
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-4.
- Sal Stewart went 2-4 with a double and his third home run of the season.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 2-4.
- Jay Allen II went 0-2 with two walks.
- Dominic Pitelli went 0-3.
- Chase Burns struck out seven and gave up two hits on one run over five innings. He walked a batter.
- Hunter Parks walked a batter and struck out three over two innings. He did not allow a hit.
Dayton Dragons (14-26) Lost 12-5
- Leo Balcazar went 0-3.
- Yerlin Confidan went 2-4.
- John Michael Faile went 0-4.
Daytona Tortugas (17-23) Lost 12-3
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-3 with a walk.
- Kyle Henley went 1-4.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-3 with a walk.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-4.
- Cole Schoenwetter gave up six runs on six hits over two innings. He walked two and struck out five.
ACL Reds (6-7) Won 12-7
- Tyson Lewis went 0-4 with two walks.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 0-3 with three walks.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-4 with a walk.
- Drew Davies went 2-3 with a double and a walk.
