Former Cincinnati Reds Top 15 Prospect Shines in MLB Debut For Miami Marlins

Greg Kuffner

October, 23, 2023; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Christian Roa stands for a portrait during spring training, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY NETWORK / Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
Former Cincinnati Reds No. 15 ranked prospect Christian Roa made his Major League debut earlier this month for the Miami Marlins.

Roa pitched two scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, walking a batter and allowing one hit, while striking out three.

He added a scoreless inning in relief against the Detroit Tigers earlier this week.

The 26-year-old was drafted in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M.

"When he’s healthy, Roa does show off a four-pitch mix that gives him the chance to start long-term," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He can get his fastball up to 96 mph, though he’s yet to show how well he can maintain velocity deep into outings. He throws both an 11-to-5 curve and a distinct slider, while his fading and sinking changeup might be his best secondary offering."

The Marlins claimed Roa off of waivers from the Reds in November of last year.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

