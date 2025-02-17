Four Cincinnati Reds Prospects Featured in FanGraphs Top 100 List
FanGraphs released their top 100 prospects in baseball on Monday morning, and four Reds prospects made the list, including three in the top 50.
Check out all four prospects below:
28. Chase Burns
The Reds selected Burns with the second overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft.
The right-hander was 10-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 100 innings at Wake Forest last season.
He will likely start the season with High-A Dayton or Double-A Chattanooga and follow a similar trajectory that Rhett Lowder did last season.
29. Alfredo Duno
Duno signed with the Reds in the 2023 international signing period for $3.1 million. He's known for his elite bat speed and his raw power.
Duno started in Low-A Daytona last season but missed most of the year after fracturing a rib.
This is the highest we've seen Duno listed on any "top prospect" lists.
42. Chase Petty
Petty was acquired by the Reds in 2022 from the Twins in the Sonny Gray trade.
After a rough start to the season in 2024, Petty finished the year strong—although his overall numbers may not show it. He made 15 starts for Double-A Chattanooga before making two starts with Triple-A Louisville to end the season. Petty had a 4.20 ERA over a career-high 137 innings.
Reds General Manager Brad Meador mentioned on the Reds Hot Stove that Petty will start the 2025 season at Triple-A Louisville.
51. Rhett Lowder
After the Reds took him with their first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Lowder started with High-A Dayton before quickly moving up to Double-A Chattanooga in 2024. After working through some early struggles at Double-A, Lowder earned a promotion to Triple-A before eventually making six starts with the Reds to end the season.
In those six Major League starts, Lowder has a 1.17 ERA. He is currently dealing with elbow soreness, but once he is healthy, he will be contending for a spot in the rotation.
You can see FanGraphs' top 100 prospect list here.
