Graham Ashcraft Throws a Gem For Triple-A Louisville

The right-hander made his second start in Triple-A Louisville on Thursday night.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 5, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) delivers a pitch during the third inning Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Making his second start since being sent down to Triple-A, Graham Ashcraft tossed a gem for the Louisville Bats.

Ashcraft tossed six innings of one-run baseball, giving up five hits and striking out eight batters.

In two starts for the Bats, Ashcraft has a 3.00 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 12 innings.

The Cincinnati Reds will need Ashcraft again at some point this season, so it's good to see him having success.

Watch highlights from his outing last night below:

Greg Kuffner

