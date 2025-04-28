Inside The Reds

Look: Cincinnati Reds 11th-Ranked Prospect Hector Rodriguez Named Southern League Player of the Week

Rodriguez had a huge week at the plate.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds 11th-ranked prospect, Hector Rodriguez, has been named the Southern League Player of the Week.

Rodríguez slashed .522/.542/.870 with an OPS of 1.411 this past week for the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Through 19 games this season, the 21-year-old is slashing .386/.449/.543 with six extra-base hits. He is striking out just 15% of the time and walking over 10% of the time.

The Reds acquired Rodriguez and pitcher Jose Acuna for outfielder Tyler Naquin in July of 2022 from the New York Mets.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

