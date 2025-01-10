Inside The Reds

Look: Here's How Cincinnati Reds Farm System Ranks Across the League

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) dives across home plate on a steal attempt but is tagged out by Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Díaz (35) for the final out of the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, July 8, 2024. The score was 0-0 after three innings.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) dives across home plate on a steal attempt but is tagged out by Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Díaz (35) for the final out of the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, July 8, 2024. The score was 0-0 after three innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
MLB Pipeline surveyed league executives on various aspects of farm systems, from identifying the best overall to evaluating which teams excel in leveraging player acquisition tools like the draft and trades.

The Reds received the sixth most votes for "best at finding and developing sleeper prospects." They received six percent of the vote.

The Reds also received votes for most underrated farm system, which team drafts the best, and which team hoards prospects the most.

You can see the full list of results here.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

