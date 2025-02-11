Look: Louisville Bats Announce 2025 Coaching Staff
The Reds' Triple-A Affiliate Louisville Bats announced their 2025 on-field coaching staff on Tuesday morning.
The full coaching staff for the 2025 Louisville Bats is below:
- Manager: Pat Kelly (6th season with Bats)
- Hitting Coach: Daryle Ward (1st season with Bats)
- Pitching Coach: Reid Cornelius (1st season with Bats)
- Coach: Bryan LaHair (2nd season with Bats)
- Coach: Julio Morillo (1st season with Bats)
- Athletic Trainer: Steve Gober (10th season with Bats)
- Athletic Trainer: Wade Hebrink (1st season with Bats)
- Strength & Conditioning Coach: Kyle Laughlin (2nd season with Bats)
- Video & Technology Specialist: Nick Mundy (2nd season with Bats)
Pat Kelly returns for his sixth season in Louisville after making history in 2024. With a 3-2 win over St. Paul on July 11, he became the seventh Minor League manager to reach 2,000 wins and the third active skipper to hit that milestone, joining Buddy Bailey (Myrtle Beach) and Rick Sweet (Nashville).
Kelly began his managerial career in 1986 with the Single-A Charleston Rainbows and has since managed 17 different affiliates across every level of Minor League Baseball, as well as two stints as the bench coach at the Major League level for the Reds.
The 69-year-old has spent nearly four decades managing in the minor leagues for 16 teams, including Richmond (2003-05), Syracuse (1999-2000), Ottawa (1997-98), Harrisburg (1995-96), Chattanooga (1993-94), Indianapolis (1991-92), Rockford (1991), Las Vegas (1990), Wichita (1988-89), Reno (1987) and Charleston (1986).
