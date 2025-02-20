Inside The Reds

Looking Ahead: Tyson Lewis Projected as Reds' Top Prospect in 2027

Greg Kuffner

A pair of helicopters fly over the stadium during the National Anthem before the first inning of the MLB National League Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
A pair of helicopters fly over the stadium during the National Anthem before the first inning of the MLB National League Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 28, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Things look bright in Cincinnati and Tyson Lewis could play a big role in the Reds' future.

Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com recently predicted that Lewis, a talented shortstop from Nebraska, will be the organization’s top prospect by 2027. The 19-year-old was drafted with the 51st overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and has already generated significant buzz within the Reds' system.

"The Reds went well over slot to sign Lewis out of the Nebraska high school ranks for just over $3 million last year," Mayo wrote. "He has a quick left-handed swing with the ability to drive the ball to all fields and 20-homer potential. The Reds think he has the chance to stick at short and he got rave reviews from their strength and conditioning folks for the work he put in."

Lewis' combination of offensive upside and defensive potential makes him a compelling prospect. His quick, left-handed swing and ability to use all fields could turn him into a middle-of-the-order threat down the line. Meanwhile, his defensive development will be closely monitored, as the Reds believe he can remain at the demanding shortstop position.

Keep an eye on Lewis — he might just be the Reds' next big thing.

