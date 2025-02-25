Inside The Reds

Minor League Baseball Analyst Picks Arnaldo Lantigua as Breakout Prospect of the Year

A surprising pick!

Greg Kuffner

In this story:

Minor League baseball writer Chirs Clegg gave his pick for the Reds' breakout prospect of the year.

It was a surprising choice. He went with 20-year-old outfielder Arnaldo Lantigua.

"Lantigua is a DSL repeater and that will be a deterrent for some, but it is actually something that is becoming more common," Clegg wrote. "After 2023 saw him mash seven home runs in 29 games but struggle with contact, Lantigua returned to the DSL in 2024 and dominated. He hit 11 home runs in 49 games and posted a slash of .301/.430/.575, and walked as often as he struck out."

"The power really stands out, though, as Lantigua posted a strong 104 mph 90th percentile exit velocity. His swing is geared for loft, as he posted an air percentage north of 70 percent with a pull rate of 55 percent. It is no surprise that Lantigua was able to hit some big home runs."

If Lantigua can carry that power and plate discipline into the next levels, he could quickly become a name to watch in the Reds' farm system.

Read Clegg's full article here:

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

